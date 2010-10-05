I would not be surprised to see Best Buy Mobile following with their own marketplace product launch as well. Both companies are formidable competitors and it will be interesting to see how each plans to compete. Both companies have expressed interest in doing consumer generated coverage maps like Deadcellzones.com and it would be great to finally see one of these companies take a leadership role and work with us and us our API. These marketplaces could certainly give them the consumer audience needed to start reviewing coverage that is broadly over promised and under delivered.
Amazon Android Marketplace Reviews
Android already gets knocked for being Fragmented. Having marketplaces pop up like this (and Verizon's) is going to only further dilute things.ReplyDelete
More Android Fragmentation