CTIA Wireless Show Protesters

CTIA Wireless Show 2010 Protestors Outside of Moscone
I am not sure I understand what these people are protesting but here are some topics be held up on their signs outside of the Moscone Convention center. Maybe these people really do want to stifle innovation and would prefer to have cell phone dead zones and network congestion? I doubt these people are iPhone users as well who routinely complain about the poor AT&T coverage in San Francisco. Here are some of the topics they are protesting on their signs.
- Utilities Should Stop Smart Metering
- No Wifi in Schools Because it Hurts our Kids
- Cell Phones Warning Labels Needed
