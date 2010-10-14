Thursday, October 14, 2010

Google Android Mobile Instant Search


Google instant search for mobile devices on Android will be available sometime in the fall or early winter of 2010.  They are activating 200,000 handsets per day according to their earning call.  Google rolled out the instant search on the web because they could and their decision was not motivated by profit.

It will be interesting to see how Google's mobile display advertising will be added to this experience.  Also, I will be curious to see which carrier networks perform the best and the worst.  This new search feature will likely add a lot of data onto the already congested networks.  AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint will be tested by this roll out and we want to hear about your user experience.
