Google Listen vs iTunes Podcasts

Google Listen could be Google's next killer app that will challenge iTunes for podcasts.  When I opened up my G2 phone I saw an interesting application that I had never seen.  Similar to Google Reader which allows you to sync podcasts and blog posts, Google Listen allows you to grab the RSS feed of the audio cast and download it to your Android phone.  I am an avid listener of Leo Laporte, KenRadio and This Week in Google each day and this makes it even more convenient for me on the go.  No longer do I need to sync my phone with my iTunes account because Google Listen does it all in the cloud.  Very convenient.

How do you activate Google Listen?  Simply have a Google Account and sign-in.  How do you add RSS feeds to Google Listen?  Right now you have to find or copy the RSS feeds by searching on your phone and then copy the link into My Subscriptions. Its pretty easy to do and you can select the number of shows that you would like to download.  Its great to see Google tightly integrating its apps on their phone and I would expect to see further integration of this application into Google Reader.

Listen from Google Labs brings podcasts and web audio to your Android-powered device. It lets you search, subscribe, download and stream. By subscribing to programs it will create a personalized audio-magazine loaded with fresh shows and news stories whenever you listen. In this release Listen is indexing thousands of popular English-only audio sources.
  1. Listen is ok. Try PodTrapper. Way way better.

