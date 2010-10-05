How to Send a Text Hands-Free

- Entirely voice-controlled.
- No taking your hands off the wheel.
- No taking your eyes off the road.
- The safer way to text message for people on the go.
The only drawback upon usage is the continuous usage in the background of the G2 Android but hopefully the company can fix this with new versions. Starttalking is currently only available on Android phones and is not expected to arrive on the iPhone due to the requirement of running in the background to operate. The iPhone does not currently allow this.
