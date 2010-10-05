Tuesday, October 05, 2010
Skype on Android Phones is Finally Here
Try pulling your SIM card out of your smart-phone for a few days and just use Wifi services. Using Skype and Google Voice over Wifi works pretty good and you are less likely to drop calls. Who knows you just might find yourself reducing your data and voice plan down to the minimal amount and save yourself lots of money each month.
Skype has released a client for Android mobile handsets, running Android OS version 2.1 or higher. With Skype for Android, smartphone users globally can now experience the benefit of Skype while on go using either a Wifi or mobile data connection. Market or consumers can visit http://www.skype.com/m to find out more details about how to get the application.
Skype for Android enables users to:
· Make free Skype-to-Skype calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data connection (GPRS, EDGE, 3G)* to other Skype users anywhere in the world using Skype’s SILK codec for CD-like audio quality.
· Make low rate Skype Out calls to landline or mobile phones
· Send and receive instant messages to one or a group of friends on Skype
· Synchronize contacts between Skype and the native address book and after synchronization place Skype calls directly from the native address book.
· See when Skype contacts are online and available to call or chat
· Import names and numbers to the Skype application from the native address book
· Receive calls on their Skype online number
