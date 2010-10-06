Wednesday, October 06, 2010

Still Dead Zones on the Bart?

To my amazement there are still cell phone dead zones in Bart tunnels from SFO Airport to downtown San Francisco. Anyone have any insight why AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint have not solved this coverage problem?
