Tuesday, October 12, 2010

T-Mobile G2 Wi-Fi Calling & Tethering

T-Mobile's G2 phone first over the air update will enable Wi-Fi calling and mobile hotspot creation for tethering. This comes on the heals of T-Mobile announcing their Wi-Fi femtocell application from Kineto.   This is a major breakthrough for carriers and we hope will spur other carriers to follow.  50% of homes and offices do not have seamless wireless coverage from cell phone towers and this will be very helpful to those who need a signal boost indoors.  Offloading data and voice to congested cell phone towers is huge deal.  Just ask AT&T and any iPhone user.   This is just one more reason that Google is leading the charge to reform dinosaur business practices from carriers who are only interested in protecting their bottom line.  Kudos to T-Mobile and Google! 


