T-Mobile Google Phones on Sale at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy is great for gaming, pictures and media with the All Share application for home viewing on a networked TV.
The G2 is tremendous for anyone who likes Google Applications tightly integrated into the phone. Some of the new features we like on the the G2 phone include Google Listen, Navigation, Places, Goggles, Google Earth and most certainly Google Voice.
Likely the best feature of having a phone with a huge processor is the ability to download and use applications like Pandora, Audible and Google Listen for Podcasts. Its the first time a phone has enough storage on the SD card to keep the files. Both phones have about 8 GB of storage for media files.
