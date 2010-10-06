Wednesday, October 06, 2010

T-Mobile HSPA+ on G2 is Very Fast

The T-Mobile HSPA+ network outdoors and select area indoors is lightening fast. Great experience so far on the G2 and the battery life seems very reasonable. Kudos to HTC who didn't use a cheap chip set like the iPhone. Not one dropped call yet and great data.
