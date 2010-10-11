T-Mobile Wifi Phone Calls on Android Phones

T-Mobile has announced Wi-Fi Calling technology with the upcoming availability of built-in Wi-Fi Calling solutions planned for a wide selection of Android powered smartphones, including the recently announced new T-Mobile myTouch and Motorola DEFY with MOTOBLUR. All have the Android 2.2 operating system named Froyo. Hopefully, this Smart Wifi app will become available on future G2 updates.
Kineto offers the the wireless industry's only combined Wi-Fi-based Smart Offload solution. Kineto’s Wi-Fi-based Smart Offload application enables mobile phone users to turn any standard Wi-Fi access point into a seamless extension of the T-Mobile network, allowing subscribers to receive all their mobile services when connected via Wi-Fi. This application helps solve the Capacity Crunch. Resolves the 3G Indoor Coverage Challenge. Addresses the perceived mobile VoIP threat Helps improve battery performance by enabling handsets to transmit at lower power when attached to a Wi-Fi access point, and thereby increase handsets' talk and standby times.
Wi-Fi Calling for Android is built upon the same technology as UMA, but is a different implementation from T-Mobile's past offerings. T-Mobile’s current Wi-Fi Calling solution which operates on BlackBerry smartphones, for instance, seamlessly hands off calls from T-Mobile’s network to Wi-Fi networks, Wi-Fi Calling for Android does not. T-Mobile Wi-Fi Calling for Android increases coverage and but unfortunately still uses voice minutes on your plan.
