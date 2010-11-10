10 Reasons to Cut your Cable TV Cord

There really is much of a reason to keep paying your cable TV company their $200 per month for programming when you can start using these ten technology innovations. The CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings is delusional if he thinks Netflix is not causing consumers to cut the cord. Most of these disruptive devices, software and innovations finally allow consumers to download and video programming on demand. On demand programming is simply watching what you want when you want it. No longer will you have to stumble through horrible menus on your DVR to find programming when you can simply download it with your high speed broadband connection. Some of these electronics might event be nice gift ideas for the Christmas Holiday.
According to an AP article companies are losing customers in droves and recorded the first quarterly loss of 216,000 subscribers. We expect this trend to continue for the coming years and cable companies are going to have to think of other tricks like 3D channels and sports TV programming to keep their subscribers happy. Who knows free mobile TV could be in our near future.
