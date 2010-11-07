Monday, November 29, 2010

7" Android Tablet PCs Under $300

If you like saving money and open buying non-mainstream electronic products that are not overpriced than you have found the right place.  You can save more than $200-300 buy buying a product that does have millions of dollars of marketing behind it and lose nothing.  Here are a few Android tablets that will compete with the iPad on price and functionality and have the same applications as the iPad in the Android Marketplace.  ZTO, Augen, ABEL, SNS, Neewer, HeroTab, Velocity, Coby, Zenithink, iRobot, ePad, Plexon, Archos & Ican are all legitimate companies who manufacture their products in China just like the iPad.  If you are looking for cheap wifi-only tablets and 10" android tablet PCs check on this link we have created with other Amazon.com products.  Don't be afraid of using a tablet without a data plan because WiFi hotspot are growing 25X faster than 3G or 4G cell phone towers.  All you can eat data plans are hard to come by on 3G or 4G networks these days.  AT&T no longer offers any all you can eat data plans so you need to think carefully about using tablet devices with WiFi only.

at
Related Articles: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts