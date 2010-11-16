Tuesday, November 16, 2010

The Amazing Google Voice now on iPhone


The "holy grail" of mobile unified communications has finally arrived on the iPhone. Its a solution that that ties my email (Gmail), instant messenger (Google Talk), Video Chat, Free SMS, Voicemail (Google Voice), Google Calendar, Google Docs all together into one organized and simple hosted solution. Google Voice VoIP can also fix your coverage by making phone calls on WiFi


