AT&T Data Plan Tax Refunds Are Coming

AT&T NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION,
PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND HEARINGA web site for the court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.
- If you paid taxes, fees or surcharges ("Internet Taxes") to AT&T Mobility LLC ("AT&T Mobility") on internet access through certain services including iPhone data plans, Blackberry data plans, other smart phone data plans, laptop connect cards and pay-per-use data services on bills issued from November 1, 2005 up to and including September 7, 2010, you might be eligible to receive benefits from a class action settlement.
- The settlement resolves lawsuits concerning AT&T Mobility charging Internet Taxes for internet access through certain services.
- The two sides disagree about whether AT&T Mobility's charging of Internet Taxes was proper, and if it was improper, how much the plaintiffs would have been entitled to. The parties have agreed to resolve these cases by settlement.
Your legal rights are affected. For additional information please navigate through the sections on this website.
No comments:
Post a Comment