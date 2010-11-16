AT&T Sells Free WiFi Not 3G on Galaxy Tab

|AT&T Galaxy Tab
AT&T is the last U.S. carrier to launch Samsung’s seven inch tablet and they are also the most expensive. Sprint and T-Mobile sell their tablets for $399 with 2-year contract while Verizon sells their Tab for $599 at full retail price. Customers can also purchase the Tab off-contract from Sprint and T-Mobile for $599, so AT&T is the only one to charge $649.
Customers will be able to choose from two data plans from AT&T – a $14.99 pay-as-you-go plan for 30 days with up to 250 MB of data or a $25 pay-as-you-go plan for 30 days with up to 2 GB of data. If customers use all the data included in their plan before 30 days, they can purchase another pay-as-you go plan.
