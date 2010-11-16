Tuesday, November 16, 2010

AT&T Sells Free WiFi Not 3G on Galaxy Tab

Its very strange to see AT&T promoting free WiFi and not trying to sell their iPad 3G data plans.  “We have the largest Wi-Fi network and at no additional charge the customers and plan subscribers get access,” said Schwadron, in an interview. “We’re giving our customers a lot of choice.”  Customers who buy Samsung’s tablet from AT&T can access the Internet either through AT&T’s mobile-phone network for a monthly fee or via Wi-Fi service, which is often free. We already knew the Samsung Galaxy Tab was coming to the big four U.S. carriers, and today AT&T finally revealed their launch details. AT&T’s version of the Tab will go on sale next Sunday, November 21st for $649.99.

AT&T is the last U.S. carrier to launch Samsung’s seven inch tablet and they are also the most expensive. Sprint and T-Mobile sell their tablets for $399 with 2-year contract while Verizon sells their Tab for $599 at full retail price. Customers can also purchase the Tab off-contract from Sprint and T-Mobile for $599, so AT&T is the only one to charge $649.

Customers will be able to choose from two data plans from AT&T – a $14.99 pay-as-you-go plan for 30 days with up to 250 MB of data or a $25 pay-as-you-go plan for 30 days with up to 2 GB of data. If customers use all the data included in their plan before 30 days, they can purchase another pay-as-you go plan.
