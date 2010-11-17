Wednesday, November 17, 2010
AT&T Wireless CTO John Donovan Says We Will Shut Down Users & Mobile Applications that Abuse our Network
Fast forward to 7 minutes in the video and listen to the response about network management from AT&T's CTO John Donovan. Tim O'Relly asks the question, "How should we be thinking about Net Neutrality"? John Donovan, "You sitting next to me can limit my experience". O'Reilly, "Do you think about classes of traffic"? Donovan, "We think about the safety of the network and have to have privacy, security and safety in consideration. We are all for an open internet but when we find a situation that is severely compromised by an individual or application. We want the ability to manage (ie Shut Down Access) the network. There is not enough capital in the world to build to peak demand for congestion and you need to manage that appropriately.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
The Federal Communications Commission has been led by Chairman Tom Wheeler for the past three years, but Wheeler intends to end his run ...
-
AT&T's Mini Home Cell Phone Tower Apparently AT&T Microcell users are getting LOTS of dropped calls after installation of the A...
-
How To Search For Coverage Problems We have updated our Cell Phone Dead Zones Coverage Map with the following new data features and ...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Zero rating has become the center of the net neutrality debate. Toll free data or sponsored data is the practice of mobile network opera...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
-
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charge...
No comments:
Post a Comment