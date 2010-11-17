Wednesday, November 17, 2010

AT&T Wireless CTO John Donovan Says We Will Shut Down Users & Mobile Applications that Abuse our Network



Fast forward to 7 minutes in the video and listen to the response about network management from AT&T's CTO John Donovan. Tim O'Relly asks the question, "How should we be thinking about Net Neutrality"? John Donovan, "You sitting next to me can limit my experience". O'Reilly, "Do you think about classes of traffic"? Donovan, "We think about the safety of the network and have to have privacy, security and safety in consideration. We are all for an open internet but when we find a situation that is severely compromised by an individual or application. We want the ability to manage (ie Shut Down Access) the network. There is not enough capital in the world to build to peak demand for congestion and you need to manage that appropriately.
at
Related Articles: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts