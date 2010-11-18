Best Cell Phone Reception Boosters

#1 Wilson Electronics Signal Booster Review
Extends the calling range and signal strength of any phone on any North American cell service provider (except Nextel/iDEN)
Extends the calling range and signal strength of any phone on any North American cell service provider (except Nextel/iDEN)
#2 Desktop Amplifier for 800/1900 MHz Band
Compatible with all US and Canadian cellular providers, excluding iDEN, Nextel, and MIKE. Also, it supports CDMA, TDMA, GSM, and AMPS cell phone technologies, as well as data protocols such as GPRS, 1xRTT, HSDPA, EVDO, and EDGE.
Compatible with all US and Canadian cellular providers, excluding iDEN, Nextel, and MIKE. Also, it supports CDMA, TDMA, GSM, and AMPS cell phone technologies, as well as data protocols such as GPRS, 1xRTT, HSDPA, EVDO, and EDGE.
#2 Wi-Ex Signal Booster for your Home or Office
3,000 ft Dual-band device works with 800/1900 MHz frequencies from all major carriers AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Alltel, Cricket, and more (not compatible with Nextel)
3,000 ft Dual-band device works with 800/1900 MHz frequencies from all major carriers AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Alltel, Cricket, and more (not compatible with Nextel)
No comments:
Post a Comment