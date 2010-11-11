Thursday, November 11, 2010

Best HDR Mobile Camera Apps?


Taking pictures on smartphone phones using high dynamic range (HDR) imaging has a lot of potential on Android, iPhone, Windows, Nokia and Blackberry phones.  One of the challenges with mobile phones is the inability to quickly change the camera settings to capture the moment. Another challenge is capturing images in low light even if the camera phone has a flash. The example above shows how HDR imaging can help capture low light images. HDR merges multiple photographs together to make a better quality image.  So we want to know what the Android and iPhone best apps are and would appreciate your suggestions and discussion below. 

