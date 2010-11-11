Taking pictures on smartphone phones using high dynamic range (HDR) imaging has a lot of potential on Android, iPhone, Windows, Nokia and Blackberry phones. One of the challenges with mobile phones is the inability to quickly change the camera settings to capture the moment. Another challenge is capturing images in low light even if the camera phone has a flash. The example above shows how HDR imaging can help capture low light images. HDR merges multiple photographs together to make a better quality image. So we want to know what the Android and iPhone best apps are and would appreciate your suggestions and discussion below.
Thursday, November 11, 2010
Best HDR Mobile Camera Apps?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
The Federal Communications Commission has been led by Chairman Tom Wheeler for the past three years, but Wheeler intends to end his run ...
-
AT&T's Mini Home Cell Phone Tower Apparently AT&T Microcell users are getting LOTS of dropped calls after installation of the A...
-
How To Search For Coverage Problems We have updated our Cell Phone Dead Zones Coverage Map with the following new data features and ...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Zero rating has become the center of the net neutrality debate. Toll free data or sponsored data is the practice of mobile network opera...
-
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charge...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
No comments:
Post a Comment