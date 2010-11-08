Checkin with Facebook Places is Booming

|Checkin with Facebook Places
How long is it going to take Facebook users to start seeing mobile ads from their favorite restaurants? Facebook has just become the largest checkin service surpassing the much hyped FourSquare. Here are 5 things you can do once you are checkin on Facebook and it will only get better for users. There are many perks
- Check in and your update will appear on the Place page, News Feed & Wall.
- Tag the friends you're with so they can be part of your update.
- Look at "Here Now" to friends and others nearby who are also checked in.
- Browse status updates of friends checked in nearby.
- Find special offers and save money everywhere — just look for the deal logo.
