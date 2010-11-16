Clearwire Hidden Data Cap & Early Termination Fees Class Action Investigation

Clearwire Corporation (NASDAQ: CLWR) Misleading Advertising Investigation
Milberg LLP is investigating Clearwire Corporation, a provider of wireless internet services. Clearwire promises consumers “unlimited, high speed” internet. Milberg is investigating the possibility that contrary to these promises, Clearwire imposes a hidden “cap” on usage and once users exceed that cap, Clearwire deliberately slows their internet speeds, depriving users of the high speed internet access for which they paid. Making matters worse, Clearwire imposes an early termination fee, so users who have been “capped” cannot cancel their service without paying an additional fee.If you believe that your internet speed has been reduced by Clearwire and you wish to talk to a lawyer from Milberg LLP about this, at no obligation to you, please complete the form.
