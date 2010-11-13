ESPN & NFL Saves Cable Subscribers

|The Only Thing Keeping Cable TV Subscribers Paying
No matter how much content you consume on TV your cable bill is still this same each month. So if you are a grandmother in Iowa who watches very little sports programming you are subsidizing this network because you have to each month. U.S. consumers pay around $70 billion each year to cable and satellite companies to watch movies and TV shows on big screens in their living rooms. This is probably about 75% too high and its likely only a $25 billion dollar business if people truly paid what they used.
I would like to see the NHL adopt similar a similar strategy to MLB and allow fans to watch games over the internet and on demand via Google TV or Boxee. I think it also makes a lot of sense for these cable companies to piece mail the content you watch but this will not happen until their is a groundswell adoption of Google TV, Xbox or Boxee. The FCC is corrupt and just a bunch of industry puppets who work for the networks so they will never do anything. The NAB will do everything in their power as well to sue anyone who distributes their content illegally as well. Hopefully a better World is coming where content is king and not programming.
No comments:
Post a Comment