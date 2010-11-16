Tuesday, November 16, 2010

Facebook Email Does Not Have VoIP Yet

 
Facebook's new messaging service or email is not interested adding VoIP to its solution at the present time.  Mark Zuckerberg reiterated the importance of having unified channels of email, IM and chat in his product announcement this week.   He said they have a lot to work on the current platform rolling this out to its user base of over 300M active messaging users in the next 3 months.  However, I think Facebook is overlooking one of the most important unified communications tool and that is voice.  Google Voice appears to be a few years ahead of Facebook in voice unless Skype get integrated into the platform.
