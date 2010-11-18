Thursday, November 18, 2010
FCC: US is Last Worldwide in Broadband Adoption yet Annoyed with Google & Verizon
Julius Genachowski tried to justify the charge that the FCC has done nothing in the past two years and seems annoyed that two businesses Google and Verizon actually tried to do something to solve the problem. Poor little AT&T complains to FCC when any progress attempt is made and says they will shut down abusive users of mobile data down on the network.
Genachowski expressed annoyance at Google's broadband policy announcement with Verizon, and said that he'd have preferred the two companies didn't do what they did exactly when they did it. He said the FCC is working on net neutrality, but he said the commission is taking its time to get the decision right. He said he didn’t believe the change of control in Congress in the recent elections would hurt the FCC’s chances at getting rules passed on net neutrality. But he did acknowledge that an agreement by Verizon and Google on a framework for an open Internet slowed down the process that could have led to a resolution. “I would have preferred if they didn’t do what they did when they did,” he said. At least they did something.
"We're not where we should be as a country in terms of broadband," said Genachowski. Twenty-four million Americans have no access to broadband at all, he said, adding that the broadband adoption rate is 65% in the U.S. compared to 90% in Singapore. Worse still, he cited a study of 40 industrial countries on competitiveness and innovative capacity that placed the U.S. 6th overall but dead last in terms of the rate of improvement. The FCC released a report last year stating that 78% of U.S. residents are Internet users, but only 65% are broadband adopters because it is too expensive. If the U.S. is to maintain its role as a center for technological innovation and as an economic superpower, 65% broadband adoption simply isn’t good enough. All US businesses that rely on wireless broadband had better prepare itself for a serious shake-up in the technological and economic rankings.
Why does the FCC think they are anything but a hindrance upon progress. Don't understand Net Neutrality? Listen to Jon Stewart's explanation of Net Neutrality. Just get out of our way.
