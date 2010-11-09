Tuesday, November 09, 2010
Free Gogo Inflight Wifi from Google Chrome
Kudos to Google and Gogo this holiday season! Google Chrome (the browser team) has partnered with AirTran Airways, Delta, and Virgin America to offer free Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi on every domestic flight from November 20, 2010 through January 2, 2011. These participating airlines have outfitted their entire domestic fleet with Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi, and we expect more connected passengers this holiday season than ever before! Just bring a Wi-Fi enabled laptop or smartphone and stay onboard.
Google is also promoting its Chrome browser in anticipation of this become a very powerful mobile platform that will help solve many of the rendering problems web surfers have when going to a web site that is not WAP enabled. Many think this could be very disruptive to the iPhone app and Android application development business. In theory this will allow you to go to any web page from your mobile phone using Chrome.
