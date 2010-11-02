Tuesday, November 02, 2010

Free WiFi Hotspots Growing 5X Faster than Cell Towers

There are 72,000+ US hotspots growing at an average rate of 40% per year.  Theses hotspots are located at restaurants, train stations, airports, military bases, libraries, hotels, hospitals, coffee shops, bookstores, fuel stations, department stores, supermarkets, RV parks and campgrounds, public pay phones, and other public places. Many universities and schools have wireless networks in their campus.  Below is a list of 80,859 US cell phone towers growing at around 8% per year and the 14 companies that manage them.  One major US carrier Verizon is not included on the list because they are not actively pursuing co-location opportunities.

Rank - Towers - Company - Stock Symbol / Owner
1 - 22,321 - CrownCastle.com - $CCI
2 - 20,594 - Americantower.com - $AMT
3 - 10,792 - Att.com/towers - $T
4 - 8,588 - Sbasite.com - $SBAC
5 - 7,000 - T-mobiletowers.com -
6 - 3,700 - Gtpsites.com - Macquire Group
7 - 3,058 - Mobilitie.com
8 - 3,000 - Towerco.com
9 - 489 - Pegasustower.com
10 - 350 - Insitewireless.com
11 - 310 - Diamondcomm.com
12 - 305 - Subcarrier.com
13 - 250 - Horvathcommunications.com
14 - 102 - Tarpontowers.com

  1. It seems like it's cheaper to install Wifi hotspots than cell towers, that cell phone towers cover a wider area, and that the presently-installed base of towers is generally sufficient to cover the population? Does this consider the upgrading of towers or number of people covered by latest-generation connections?

