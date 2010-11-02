Free WiFi Hotspots Growing 5X Faster than Cell Towers

Rank - Towers - Company - Stock Symbol / Owner
1 - 22,321 - CrownCastle.com - $CCI
2 - 20,594 - Americantower.com - $AMT
3 - 10,792 - Att.com/towers - $T
4 - 8,588 - Sbasite.com - $SBAC
5 - 7,000 - T-mobiletowers.com -
6 - 3,700 - Gtpsites.com - Macquire Group
7 - 3,058 - Mobilitie.com
8 - 3,000 - Towerco.com
9 - 489 - Pegasustower.com
10 - 350 - Insitewireless.com
11 - 310 - Diamondcomm.com
12 - 305 - Subcarrier.com
13 - 250 - Horvathcommunications.com
14 - 102 - Tarpontowers.com
It seems like it's cheaper to install Wifi hotspots than cell towers, that cell phone towers cover a wider area, and that the presently-installed base of towers is generally sufficient to cover the population? Does this consider the upgrading of towers or number of people covered by latest-generation connections?ReplyDelete