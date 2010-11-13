Comcast denies Google TV as a competitor. The cable distribution monopoly and give consumers what they want. Programming is about to become a thing of the past as more and more consumers just consume what they want when they want. Not only do they select their programming on demand but they are not doing it on multiple devices like the iPhone, iPad and Android. Cable operators have leverage because they are in the broadband access business and starting to get into the wireless broadband access business. The only thing I think that will begin to protect their business in the short term is to emphasize 3D TV channels which provide a tremendously cool viewing experience (only at night).
For the longest time cable companies like Comcast, Cablevision, Cox, Time Warner have made most of their money charging networks carriage rights. The FCC knows consumers are getting screwed and has not disrupted this shady business practice and networks have been getting away with it making money hand over fist. Well this is all about to change if you can now consumer your programming directly over the internet. You don't need a cable line any longer when you can download the programming over your neighbors shared WiFi network or your wireless carrier 4G, LTE or Wimax network. The chart below shows you how the cable companies are losing leverage for distribution of their content. They used to own almost 50% of the channels and now they own only 15% as the number of channels have increased and the content has become more specialized. Great examples of this include the NBA, NFL and MLB who have started their own networks and don't rely on CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox for all of their content distribution.
Saturday, November 13, 2010
Google TV Will Disrupt the Cable Distribution Monopoly
at Saturday, November 13, 2010
Related Articles: 3DTV, 4G, Cablevision, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, FCC, Google, Google TV, LTE, T-Mobile, Telecom Industry Insider, Time Warner, tv, Video, Wifi, Wimax
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
The Federal Communications Commission has been led by Chairman Tom Wheeler for the past three years, but Wheeler intends to end his run ...
-
AT&T's Mini Home Cell Phone Tower Apparently AT&T Microcell users are getting LOTS of dropped calls after installation of the A...
-
How To Search For Coverage Problems We have updated our Cell Phone Dead Zones Coverage Map with the following new data features and ...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Zero rating has become the center of the net neutrality debate. Toll free data or sponsored data is the practice of mobile network opera...
-
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charge...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
No comments:
Post a Comment