WiFi hotspots are growing 25X faster than cell phone towers and now outnumber them Worldwide by far. So when you think about signing up for that expensive data plan with caps you might want to think about how to become more resourceful as a consumer and look to use more free wireless access at similar speeds. You might want to learn how to use an Pad without a data plan.
I think the financial media and the wireless industry analysts have wildly over projected and overlooking a major trend that could derail the 4G / LTE train. Here are three industry "expert" forecasts below which wildly assume there is no competition and no alternatives to 4G, Wimax & LTE:
Infonetics: "Forecasts the worldwide LTE infrastructure market to grow approximately 10 times from 2010 to 2014, to $11.5 billion. The firm, citing tremendous growth coming from smartphones and tablets, also increased its subscriber forecast from previous estimations. It anticipates close to 165 million worldwide LTE subscribers by 2014."
Juniper: "It took nearly six years for 3G mobile services based on UMTS/HSPA to reach 100 million subscribers but it will take LTE just four years to reach the same milestone, say researchers at Juniper Research. The number of LTE subscriptions worldwide will grow at a cumulative average growth rate of 404 percent from 2010 to 2014 and reach 136 million subscriptions by year-end 2014, Juniper forecasts."
Coda Research: "A new study forecasts that European users will lead the charge into LTE with a compound annual growth rate of more than 50 percent. This latest report from Coda Research states that, by 2013, North America will have 7 million LTE users, Asia/Pacific 13 million and Europe 15 million. However, Europe will be overtaken by Asia/Pacific in 2016, with the Chinese becoming dominant users in the region."
Monday, November 15, 2010
How Does 4G & LTE Compete with Free?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
The Federal Communications Commission has been led by Chairman Tom Wheeler for the past three years, but Wheeler intends to end his run ...
-
AT&T's Mini Home Cell Phone Tower Apparently AT&T Microcell users are getting LOTS of dropped calls after installation of the A...
-
How To Search For Coverage Problems We have updated our Cell Phone Dead Zones Coverage Map with the following new data features and ...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Zero rating has become the center of the net neutrality debate. Toll free data or sponsored data is the practice of mobile network opera...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
-
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charge...
No comments:
Post a Comment