Saturday, November 06, 2010
Why No Magicjack iPhone App?
MagicJack has a lot of brand recognition and has sold millions of USB dongles that allow you to make free phone calls from your computer. I find this amazing now that Google Voice, Skype and T-Mobile allow you to do virtually the same thing. Why hasn't the company investing in developing an application for the iPhone or the Android? Is it because their typical customer doest not own a smartphone? As smartphone become more affordable and start to get recycled is this market about to change? With free US phone calls and .02 cents per minute international calls why doesn't MagicJack taking a crack at converting their customer to buy a $5-$20 app for unlimited calls? They made a phony announcement last year about developing a femotcell but I think this was before they understood all of the technical and regulatory limitations. It appears they have bagged the femtocell strategy and it remains to be seen what will happen with the company now that the customer base is likely to slowly whittle away. Stay tuned for further updates.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
The Federal Communications Commission has been led by Chairman Tom Wheeler for the past three years, but Wheeler intends to end his run ...
-
AT&T's Mini Home Cell Phone Tower Apparently AT&T Microcell users are getting LOTS of dropped calls after installation of the A...
-
How To Search For Coverage Problems We have updated our Cell Phone Dead Zones Coverage Map with the following new data features and ...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Zero rating has become the center of the net neutrality debate. Toll free data or sponsored data is the practice of mobile network opera...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
-
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charge...
Now they have developed a new device which can be used with iphone also. However, the main problem of voice delay still stands there. If Magic jack people want to stay in VoIP Phone industry, they will have to address this problem seriously.ReplyDelete