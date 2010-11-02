Tuesday, November 02, 2010
T-Mobile G2 SD Card Mounted Read Only Problems
The G2 Android phone is having some major problems with their SanDisk Micro SD 8GB card. Whenever, I try and use an app like the camera or the video it says the SD card is "mounted read only". Please insert the SD card. I have tried 2 different SD cards and now moving on to my second phone. I even spoke directly with a T-Mobile dealer at the store who was experiencing similar problems. Is it a hardware issue or a software issue that is causing the problem. We have tried several SD cards and it doesn't appear to be the SD card causing the problem. When will Android or T-Mobile have a fix for the problem. Please post your experiences or solutions below.
I just had this problem for the first time today after using the doubleTwist program for the first time to load some music playlists onto the phone. Any possibility that's causing a problem?ReplyDelete
I am using the Newsrob and Google Listen app which might be causing the problem as well.ReplyDelete
I also had the same problem today as well. I used an SD card reader and the card worked fine on my laptop. Then when I put the sd card back in my phone it still wont recognizeReplyDelete
It happened to me this morning. Odd thing is, I can see the files on the sdcard using OI File Manager but not using Root Explorer. Also some apps moved to the card will show up at random. A few apps like games with data stored on the card work. Its really only Android not seeing the card. Will try formating and using another card when I get home today.ReplyDelete
Ok update... I tried another card and that one worked so I went to reformat the corrupted card but I could not find my adapter to connect to the pc. So I. Tried to connect the card to pc via usb storage from my phone and oddly it worked. Still I was seeing the error msg that the card was readonly in the status bar. I backed up the files on my pc and tried to reformat and it work. Android could read the card again. Restored all the files back and all is fine... so far.ReplyDelete
Same problem. I put the SD card into my old Nokia phone and no problems. I put it back into G2 and same problem. Can't see any of my photos. I think ot jappened while I was using picasa upload.ReplyDelete
Samsung Focus is having microSD card issues as well. Its an AT&T phone.ReplyDelete
Just received my 2nd G2 phone and the problem recurred. I now have my 3rd SD card in the phone. Hopefully this Android firmware update that came down today will fix this.ReplyDelete
I just had this happen as well. It started when I took an hd video on the G2. I also loaded vids on photobucket which since, has started with the read only problem. Going to try backing up files and reformat sd.ReplyDelete
I been having the same problem. It says unexpects sd card problem. But my phone is brand new.... I took it out n put it back in and its still the same. I think its just the system.ReplyDelete
I've had this phone for two months now and my sd card worked fine till today. I can't take pics or anything, I can only view my pics on the sd card. So aggervating!ReplyDelete
I returned my G2 for a new phone and haven't had the problem again. Not sure what the issue was. I suspected it might have been Google Listen.ReplyDelete
i got the phone sunday, now its the end of tuesday and my sd card lets me play songs i loaded onto it, but i cant use the camera so wtf is this about and my phone dies from full charge in like 7 hours while im at work so i cant even use it much. what a piece of shitReplyDelete
This is a good phone but the only problem is the card..its really aggravating because I can't use some off my apps :/ tmobile needs to figure the problem or htcReplyDelete
You have a corrupted file on your sd card. I had this problem and i copied the entire sd card to my computer and it said one of the files was corrupt...i deleted it, formatted the sd card on my phone in the settings and just copied everything back to the phone and it works fine now.ReplyDelete
it was a image file in a text message i got. So every time i opened gallery it would mount read only after exiting.
I had a different problem, so tmobile sent me a new phone today. The camera doesn't work because the phone doesn't recognize that the sd card is installed. After an hour on the phone with tmobile, they couldn't come up with a solution other than taking the phone into a tmobile store to see if they can help. Aaaaargh!! Plus this phone has the same problem as the last one. If I put the phone up to my ear, within seconds or minutes, the phone hangs up or puts the call on hold. It's frustrating to me & everyone who calls me. I have to constantly use the speaker phone (which is also irritating to callers. I'm going back to Verizon!ReplyDelete
FIX!!!!!!!ReplyDelete
Alrighy, don't lose hope. It seems that (for me at least) the issue is not software-related, but purely hardware.
I purchased my G2 a month ago and suddenly had the same problem a week ago.
First it was the "read only", then the "SD card unexpectedly removed" notification.
Remembering my old Samsung Gravity, SIM card and SD mounts manufactured with the "hinge basket" technique often lose proper contact between card and elevated "finger" contacts. Piss-poor design allows heat to warp the basket that holds the card... and thus lifts an area of needed contact past the point of continuity.
In english, the SD card has little connection to the phone, and Android reads that as a faulty card.
To fix-
Get a pair of scissors and cut a small piece of tupperware plastic in a strip twice the size of the SD card.
Fold the plastic in half to where it is roughly the same size as the SD card.
Turn off phone, and remove battery... exposing SD basket.
Place the folded piece of plastic on top of locked basket with SD card still in place (with bent portion of plastic facing down) covering the card.
Replace battery and cover, and restart phone.
The plastic acts as additional force pushing down on contacts to generate continuity.
Slip can occur and if issue comes back, check to see that the piece of plastic hasn't shifted out of place.
I'm a week-in without resurgence of this nightmare.
Hey, T-Mobile and HTC!!! NO MORE SD CARD BASKETS! KTHXBAI!!!!
I just got my G2 yesterday and stated having the SD read only problem after i ran the Double Twist program also WTF not off to a great startReplyDelete
This happened to me too. I use doubleTwist, SMS Popup and a TON of other enhancements, but in the end it was problem was a photo I took using the camera. I had a feeling it was since that's what I was using when the error first popped up. To solve it, I had to open the SD card on my computer (I have a Mac, 10,6), and you can either use the USB cable and connect your phone, or use a microSD adapter, whatever. I then copied all the files from my card to my computer, which predictably it wouldn't let me do because a file was corrupt. It did however tell me which one, and it was a thumbnail of a photo. I located the file manually (might have to enable hidden file view if it's a hidden file, which mine was) and deleted it. Be sure to empty the recycle bin afterward. The problem almost immediately came back though because Gallery re-created the corrupt thumbnail file the next time I opened it. That's weird... It turns out that the last picture I took with the camera was creating a corrupt thumbnail, so I deleted that picture along with it's corrupt thumbnail counterpart this time. Problem solved, although I don't see what's stopping it from happening again in the future without notice. Somewhere along the line the files are being corrupted as they're written. Odd but ultimately easily fixable, with no phone replacement needed.ReplyDelete
PS - You will NEED to delete the corrupt file and, such as the case of an image thumbnail, whatever is generating it (the original image in my case). Copying the contents of your microSD card to another card won't solve it, it'll just copy it.ReplyDelete
Also, as I found out the hard way, don't forget to delete any mms message that might contain it. I sent the pic to someone, and the thumbnail was still in my mms log. The problem will keep coming back otherwise, trust me...
I had the same problem, called customer care and they said to run a master reset on the phone and if that didn't work to reformat the sd. Before erasing anything or having to redo my root i decided to put a buddies sd in my phone and it worked fine. so i knew it was the card. i Cleaned the contact points on the sd card with an eraser from a pencil and it seems to work fine so far. try this out before doing what they tell you to save yourself alot of work and headache. hope this helps. :)ReplyDelete
Thanks for the tips: corrupt file, weak contact. I will try these...ReplyDelete
I'm actually very disappointed. Never had any issues with my blackberry. Bought the g2 & it gets scary hot (like burning my hand status) & out of nowhere my sd card isn't being read, unmounted, not inserted, etc. all my pics deleted :-( some were the only pics I had od certain friends & familyReplyDelete
All I did was to erase everything on the 8 GB san disk and remount. It worked, just remember to save what you had onto your computer.ReplyDelete
All I did was to erase everything on the san disk and remount. It worked, just remember to save your pics and vids onto your PC first.ReplyDelete
I had this happen to me too! Rehook up your G2 back up to your computer. Click the connect button.Then right click the to eject the drive then click disconnect your phone everything should be fine.ReplyDelete