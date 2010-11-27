Saturday, November 27, 2010

T-Mobile WiFi Calling Works Great

 

So far I have used the T-Mobile WiFi calling feature a number of times inside homes and buildings and it works great on the G2. It appears that once you are registered on the network it minimizes the signal from HSPA+ or 3G to reduce interference.  I am also able to send text messages as well over WiFi.  So far I have not dropped a call and the connnection is very clear.  Once again congratulations to Kineto Wireless for making this happen.  You will not likely see other US carriers following their lead because it is not a profit center for them and disrupts the growing femtocell business.

I still have two remaining business questions: Why is T-Mobile Wifi Not Free especially when you are overseas and will you be charged international calling rates if the call originates on a WiFi network in Europe for example?

2 comments:

  1. Do not want to pay for a capacity of an option that I need. And if they are on AT &T 4G Nexus. Why should I do? The fact that the track is laid out does not mean that your phone needs. I mean, why not G2? Why does not the phone Galaxy S (except Epic). Why not make all their phones Samsung 4G S capable.

  2. It won't work on AT&T. Wifi calling is only available on T-Mobile and will soon be available on the Galaxy S. 4G won't fix no coverage in your home.

