Tuesday, November 23, 2010

Turn Off 3G for Fewer Dropped Calls


iPhone and smartphone users should consider turning off their 3G or 4G data services if they plan on making phone calls. Especially, if you live in a city like San Francisco or New York where the data congestion is really bad.  Some AT&T customers have even experience dropped calls using their AT&T Microcell which is further evidence that the network is congestion.  If your log of phones calls looks like this you should consider adjusting your settings to the off position like the picture above.  Also, have a look at your call log and if it looks like the picture below you should also consider it.  This is one of the major reasons I have heard of customers turning off data services all together and using a separate phone for data.  Maybe its about time we give up on making data and voice network devices compatible and keep them specialized on doing voice or data very well.

