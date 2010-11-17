Wednesday, November 17, 2010

Verizon & AT&T 4G LTE Ads


Another bogus coverage map war has begun comparing 4G LTE between Verizon & AT&T. Check out this advertisement found androidcommunity.com.  Right now they are both lying because their 4G networks are not active as of today and they have no phones capable of working on them.  Here is a chart ranking who has the best 4G coverage as of today.
