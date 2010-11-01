Verizon.com Paperless Billing Scam

Verizon Internet, FIOS, TV, FIOS, Wireless Paperless Billing Scam
If you are a regular customer of Verizon Fios you will probably notice that once your contract expires or you are using recurring credit card payments that it is impossible to get a bill for your account. They will just keep billing you until you ask for details about the service. I tried to log into the Verizon.com account several times to review the bill and it is impossible to get access to my billing history, change my credit card information or review the services I have. I have called the customer service and they can't deliver me a bill. I am no confident that this paperless billing is just a scam so Verizon doesn't have to be transparent about its billing practices. This is not a technical glitch as it has been the same for weeks. Has any consumer agency done anything about this fraudulent billing practice? No. The only solution you have is to speak with some incoherent customer service representative who will make you promises that they can't deliver. For instance, I have only been getting half of the upload and download speeds I was promised. No the customer service representative wants to sell me a plan that is 25MB/25MB.
Please submit your comments and experiences below if you have had similar problems.
Customer service says its a "web site migration" problem. That is complete BS.ReplyDelete
They also asked me if my account was registered and it has been for years. Now I can't view my bill online and they wan't me to contact customer service.ReplyDelete
Verizon.com speed test online doesn't work. You have to use Speedtest.net for your upload and download speed to be calculated properly. Verizon tells me 10/10 and Speedtest tells me 20/20.ReplyDelete
I have had the same problems as the first and second comment I couldn't see my bill at all I was switched to services that I didn't ask for..and I has settled on a cheaper bundle and while setting up a payment she told me I haven't confirmed my recent bundled I said ok and I did sooo I got duped into a much more expensive bundle that I didn't even know I had until 4 months later thats how long it took to show on my bill...and that's not it after i seen it I flipped cuz for 4 months I had no idea what I owed noone could tell me what was going on.and I was told the second month of not seeing my bill that they owed me and there was a -$97.00 I asked what is going on...the rep said oh I believe you have alot of credits owed to you while verizon was reviewing your account...so I said i need to know if this is correct because I do not want to be slammed with a bill I can't afford...he said not to make a payment and do not worry..as to as it seems I owe nothing..besides he said if you were to try and pay I wouldn't know what your amount would be..I said ok I will check back well I called and checked several times and still 00.00 balance..when I checked the beginning of November..I about fell over my bill was 1271.00 all smacked in my face and I called for 4 days trying to understand..still got thrown from one rep to another...then on the 5 th day I spoke to someone who said I signed up for the new highspeed digital and that my current payment at that time and the following months payment at that time was credited to the installation and first month of this service..and that i owed a back bill WHAT????? you see I was being completely blindsided and kicked in the but all at the same time while verizon was laughing in the side lines....really....I picked a smaller bundle because i didn't have a bundle at that time and it was cheaper..so the first rep i talked to had it right by giving me the right low cost bundle it was the 2nd won..who through a sucker punch...before the 30 days and conned me into a bundle absolutely out of my expense..and lied and said I was confirming the first bundle...I know it's confusing...but to top it off I had no idea this was happeneing cuz I couldn't see my bill and then all I was told is I have a -$97.00 on my account..and the bill I was getting had $00.00 for 4 moths...VERIZON ARE YOU KIDDING ME...I trusted you.. and told you i didn't need a bundle cuz I paid less and at that time and still today I am making payments to on my fathers funeral...how dare youReplyDelete
OK, Like a good person I realize I am going to be late paying my Verizon bill so I go online to pay. HAVE to enroll in paperless billing to pay on line. I call and tell a rude young lady that I don't want paperless billing. Lie #1, it is a law in 3 states that you HAVE to enroll in paperless billing if you pay online. Lie #2, you can immediately go to your account and opt-out of paperless billing. Well, we have been fighting with Verizon for 3 days now and still cannot "Opt out" of paperless billing. One lady today told us it might take as much as 60 days for the enrollment in paperless billing to go through. I can tell her the rest of that statement without even hearing it. And it will take 60 YEARS to get the Opt-Out to go through. Verizon may be trying something new. I, for one, can assure them - (Pardon the expression) IT AIN'T WORKING!!!ReplyDelete