Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Launch Party

Saturday, December 4 · 6:30pm - 11:00pm
Verizon Wireless Store Parking Lot
3557 Sports Arena Blvd
San Diego, CA
Verizon is throwing a lot money into a launch party this weekend in San Diego. They want you to "be part of history" and celebrate inside a 12,000 square foot tent venue with a huge stage, LED Wall, Plasmas, Projectors, Lights! The concert will have live performances from Ozomatli, DJ Mike Relm & Cindy Santini. 300 people will get VIP access to meet the band, special Verizon Perks and VIP Treatment in our VIP Section with Free food and drinks. Come see Verizon rule the air.
How was the party in San Diego?ReplyDelete