Verizon's 4G LTE Dirty Little Secret

|Your Old Verizon Cell Phone Will Not Work on 4G LTE
One of Verizon's dirty little secrets you may not know is that if you own of their current phones they won't be compatible with their new 4G LTE network. LTE Verizon doesn't even have any 4G LTE phones for sale even though their commercials during NFL games launched in November 2010 tell you its the greatest thing ever. LTE phones are not going to be cheap and Verizon expects to launch 5 or 6 phones in 2011. Another frustrating fact is that Verizon will be launching selling a LTE compatible iPad but who knows what the price will be? Our thesis has always been that 4G LTE will go down in flames eventually as all the hype wears off. Free WiFi competes with 4G LTE but you won't hear that from the largest wireless carriers who rely on overprice data subscriptions for half ass service. Rule the Arrogance Verizon.
What a shocker that Verizon would not be forthcoming about current phones not working on the 4G network. Such as a scam to make customers pay for new phones. Planned obsolescence as the industry likes to call it.ReplyDelete
WTF! You call this news? So should we all be pissed because Blu-Ray DVD's don't play in standard DVD players? If Verizon was shutting down service to existing phones I would agree. That's not the case. This article is 100% speculation with little to no facts. Why don't you write the facts. This simply insults the intelligence of your readers.ReplyDelete