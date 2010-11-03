Wednesday, November 03, 2010

Watching Facebook Mobile Live Innovations

Facebook Live Innovations Streaming is Pretty Cool

This is a great tool for Facebook to help explain their products and explain their API for mobile.  Its encouraging to see that 6,000+ people are viewing this but I only found out about it watching Engadget and Tech Crunch.  Facebook needs to do a better job of posting an agenda and promoting that the conference even exists.  I subscribe to all of the mobile blogs and didn't hear a word about it.  Facebook mobile should be their number one priority considering its a $1B business for Google.  Does Facebook have the right marketing people running the business or did they deliberately keep it a small event for select press?  Mark Zuckerberg promoted the fact that they only have a handful of people working on the various apps they promoted.  
