Monday, November 01, 2010
Why Google Mobile Advertising Could Fail
This is going to become an increasingly more popular topic as Google proclaimed that mobile search is already a $1 Billion dollar market and will likely be its largest category in the coming years. Now that most Android mobile phones are using instant mobile search and location based search this could ultimately be the path that allows carriers to offer a free Google cell phone. There is only one reason these aspirations could fail and that is because the networks fail to adequately handle the cell phone data traffic. Another company that will be highly reliant on good cell phone coverage is Facebook mobile advertising and the coverage issue could be their Achilles heal if not handled properly.
