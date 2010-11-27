Why You Don't Need a Cable Box Anymore

Samsung TV Apps preloaded on TV
Samsung TV App in Store to Download
Samsung TV Sports Apps MLB & ESPN
Here are three photos above that should help explain what TV apps are all about and why you don't need a cable subscription any longer. We think Google will buy Verizon FiOS but will they do this before we see a Google TV app in the Samsung store. The cable tv distribution model is dead after the cable industry lost almost 1M subscribers last quarter along by cable subscribers cutting the cord possibly to wireless subscribers and IPTV owners. With TV's directly connected to the internet you don't really need a cable box anymore. Sports content can be watched on the internet but its not easy and thus one of the only reasons you might not want to cut the cable cord just yet.
