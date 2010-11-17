WbAlliance.net web site is under construction and was down when we last checked but we look forward to the information and resources it will provide.
Chris Bruce, chairmain of the WBA said, “All of the WBA partners have always been united by two common objectives. Firstly, these organizations want to work together to make the Wi-Fi experience easier for the customers. Secondly, there is a real focus on creating new opportunities for 3G Wi-Fi roaming. We are excited about welcoming new partners because, with their own new perspective and expertise, they can only help us make these objectives a reality.”
Ten organizations are joining the Wireless Broadband Alliance. the new technology members joining the alliance will include Intel and Google; Wi-Fi network vendors Aruba Networks, Meru Networks and Ruckus Wireless; and the specialist roaming service providers Accuris Networks and Aircent. New operator members include NTT Docomo, and TTNet, a broadband operator from Turk Telekom group. This brings the total number of new members joining the group in this year alone to sixteen. The Alliance now includes a mix of technology providers and ecosystem partners, in addition to the Wi-Fi, mobile and broadband network operators from across Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. At the 18th WBA Roundtable Conference, the WBA members will also discuss roadmap for further enhancing Wi-Fi user experience, inter-operability and service delivery. The work-areas are expected to include new developments to support Wi-Fi experience, 3G-Wi-Fi offload and roaming interoperability and compliance requirements.
Wednesday, November 17, 2010
Wireless Broadband Alliance Establishes Roaming Agreements Between Public Wifi Networks
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
The Federal Communications Commission has been led by Chairman Tom Wheeler for the past three years, but Wheeler intends to end his run ...
-
AT&T's Mini Home Cell Phone Tower Apparently AT&T Microcell users are getting LOTS of dropped calls after installation of the A...
-
How To Search For Coverage Problems We have updated our Cell Phone Dead Zones Coverage Map with the following new data features and ...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Zero rating has become the center of the net neutrality debate. Toll free data or sponsored data is the practice of mobile network opera...
-
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charge...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
No comments:
Post a Comment