Amazon Wireless Connected Home about keeping wireless simple for the average home consumer to understand. Here is a great chart below which explains data speeds for consumers and a video below explaining the business focus and future for consumers. Its a great vision for the company as wireless becomes a larger part of their business. We expect to see retail coverage maps to help consumers find better coverage and solutions to their cellular coverage problems. Here are some other crowdsourcing cell phone coverage maps that we would expect to see used by Best Buy Mobile, Radio Shack or Amazon Wireless.
Wednesday, November 17, 2010
Wireless Connected Home Products by Amazon
