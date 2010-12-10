10 Creative Ways Clearwire Could Start Thinking Outside the Box

1) Give your Cradelpoint "Clear Spot" Mobile Router away for free.
2) Provide coverage & market aggressively near offices and cell phone dead zones.
3) Work with Google Android to create a free tablet that uses location based ads
4) Resell with Satellite broadband services where you don't have coverage
5) Remove your data caps
6) Resell cloud computing applications (Salesforce, Pandora, Netflix, Google TV, Hulu)
7) Partner with Skype & Google Voice for VoIP Wimax
8) Sell live mobile sports packages of NBA, NHL, NCAA
9) Free ad supported mobile TV
10) Aggressively promote your honest coverage maps unlike your competitors
Dumb wireless pipes need to start thinking more like Hollywood entertainment and Madison Avenue advertising agencies if they want to survive. Now Verizon Wireless is getting into data business with their new 4G LTE network which will compete with Clearwire's Wimax network. Also, AT&T and T-Mobile are speeding up their networks for smartphones using HSPA+ and the speeds are pretty competitive if not better. Its probably about time that Clear management start taking a more aggressive look at some new business models because their previously foretasted data card market is just not that big.
Clearwire trades under the stock symbol CLWR and has a market capitalization of roughly $5B dollars. The company has around 3,500 employees and the network operates in 61 markets. According to their corporate profile they have 642,000 retail and 46,000 wholesale subscribers. Annual revenues for the company are around $456M and they are still losing lots of money.
WiFi is a direct competitor to the company and it works pretty darn well if you are indoors. Clearwire Wimax doesn't work very well while indoors and should offer easier ways of working with WiFi. Wimax needs WiFi especially when most of your media is consumed while you are at the office or inside your home or office.
Hi Jeff-ReplyDelete
Thanks for taking some time to offer some ideas up for ways Clearwire could expand its subscriber base, which at the end of Q3 2010 numbered around 2.84 million subscribers.
A couple of things to note...
We do not have data caps. When we say unlimited, we mean it- http://www.clear.com/blog/2010/09/09/when-we-say-%E2%80%9Cunlimited-data%E2%80%9D-we-mean-it/
Wifi isn't a competitor to WiMAX. Nearly all of our devices except for some home modems broadcast a Wi-Fi signal, meaning that people use wi-fi to connect to our 4G WiMax network.
There is no need to partner with Skype or Google Voice, since both can be accessed over our 4G network. The same goes for Pandora and other applications that stream free content.
Thanks again Jeff for the ideas.
Cheers,
Jeff from Clear