4G Can Save You During a Power Outage

When your cordless landline phones don't work when the power is out your cell phone sometimes is your only choice for emergency communications. The power went out tonight in Hermosa Beach this evening and the only communication tool I had was my G2 cell phone. Thankfully I live in an area with a good HSPA+ signal and could easily call Edison and check Twitter for other people with similar problems. Sadly, I was not able to watch the 2nd half of the Sunday Night Football game between Steelers and the Ravens. Hopefully, mobile TV will be possible soon in case it was a real emergency and needed to watch the live news. I wrote this blog post while sitting on my couch in the dark entirely on my phone.
  1. Too bad Verizon LTE only works usb data cards.

