Android Netflix App Release Date?

|Where is the Netflix Android App?
We have been reading rumors that Neflix hired developers this summer to create an Android app but we are disapointed not to see it before the holiday shopping season. I really don't care about streaming media on the application as I simply want an app to manage the queue in my library. I watch videos on my Samsung Plasma TV Netflix app that is connect to the internet via Ethernet. Sometimes I just want to lay in bed with my Android G2 phone and ad or change videos in my on demand queue. Its about time we see the application and would suggest that you simply release a small version of the application so we can manage our accounts easier. Save the streaming for a separate release date. We are waiting patiently. Please submit your comments below if you have any insight on the release date.
There is and had been for a while an app to change you're queue with netflix on android. Bring on the streaming, why should iphone get stuff first.ReplyDelete
Yes there are Android apps for Neflix but they are not made by Neflix and its confusing. I don't need an app to log me into a web site. I would like some functionality to browse my shows on the phone or be able to control my queue from my phone on the TV.ReplyDelete
Yeah. Phoneflix. Works good. Im waiting for streaming though.ReplyDelete
GIVE US THE APP NOW OR ILL GET MAD!ReplyDelete
lol fine... i waited a year... ill wait a few more days for it! IT BETTER BE HERE BEFORE 2011
I just go to the website on my phone browser to change my queue. I want the streaming to catch up on series I missed!!ReplyDelete
I hear Netflix is worried about the security of their own processes on Android, and are waiting for OS improvements.ReplyDelete
If they are waiting on OS improvements we all better get free updates because I want streaming.ReplyDelete
I hope it comes out soon. I would think they could get some assistance from phone manufactures. I think the lack of Netflix availability could sway people on their phone choices. I went Android because I like Flash but I did not realize I was giving up the Netflix option. I am sure I would use Netflix more than I do Flash.ReplyDelete