Monday, December 06, 2010

Are 4G LTE Data Plans Too Expensive?

4G Should Cost $25 per Month for Unlimited Data
Paying $50-80 per month for 4G LTE data plans is just ridiculous and will never work. How many Verizon 4G LTE customers are going to be willing to pay $600-$960 per year for 5-12 mbps wireless speeds?  Wifi access points are growing 25X faster than cell phone towers and its practically free wherever you go around town.  The fact is you don't need 4G in your car unless you are a truck driver but good luck getting high speed access in rural areas and on highways.  4G coverage will not equal 3G until 2013 and justifying the expensive price just doesn't make any sense.
at
Related Articles: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts