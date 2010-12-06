Monday, December 06, 2010

Cell Phone Boosters Petition to the FCC

Hear-Me.org Map of Supporters of Cell Phone Boosters
The U.S. cellular service providers have asked the FCC Federal Communications Commission to declare that boosters can be used only with the carriers' express permission, permission they have not been willing to give. This new website Hear-Me.org will assist private citizens and public safety officials who rely on signal boosters for improved cellular coverage to take the urgent action required so they can continue to operate these devices.
Amplify Your Voice in a Petition Now!  
Wilson Electronics is leading charge for cell signal booster advocacy with the Can You Hear Me Campaign. We’re in this fight until the end, but we need your help.  Please fill out this petition form to tell Congress and the Federal Communication Committee (FCC) about the importance of having cell signal boosters on the market.  Thank you again for your support! 

Questions should be directed to the number and email below: 
Phone: 202-681-2002
Email: action@hear-me.org

