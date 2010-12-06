Monday, December 06, 2010
Consumer Reports Ranks US Cellular The Best US Carrier
AT&T was ranked by customers as the worst carrier by far. The report is from the Consumer Reports reader survey, which ranks Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile along with some regional carriers like US Cellular. Readers are asked to grade each carrier on the following: value, voice service quality, data service quality and customer support. The ratings were on a scale of “Worse” to “Better,” with three increments in between. AT&T received the lowest rating of “Worse” in eight out of nine categories. Despite this customer continue to blame the network and still don't point fingers at the iPhone which some suspect might have poor quality chip sets that are to blame for some of AT&T's reception problems.
