Does AT&T Have WiFi Calling?

UMA WiFi calling app from Kineto on Android phones. We were wondering if AT&T, Verizon & Sprint plan to follow T-Mobile's lead and offer a similar product? Android smartphone connected to a Wifi network have the option of making calls through WiFi once it is registered on the network. The phone seems to minimize the signal from HSPA+ or Edge to reduce interference & is designed to be used in locations where you don't have any signal like indoors.
When T-Mobile indicated they were not taking a femtocell strategy last year and said they were focusing on WiFi for offloading and in dead zones I was initial skeptical. But now I am not because the product works great and is very disruptive to a number of other telecom businesses that help with cell coverage. Its not likely you will see Verizon, Sprint or AT&T following in T-Mobile's footsteps and actually do what is right for the consumer. However, I hope I am wrong. Why would you want to give your customers a product that is free? Wouldn't it disrupt their profit center femtocell business AT&T Microcell, Verizon femtocell & Sprint femtocell sales.
Here is a review that explains the T-Mobile application that is NOT available currently in the Android marketplace.
Apparently AT&T does have wifi calling. According to AT&T's facebook representative, when answering a user's question: http://www.facebook.com/ATT/posts/145988762119121?ref=notif¬if_t=share_commentReplyDelete