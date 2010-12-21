Does AT&T MicroCell Use Airtime Minutes?

|Yes! AT&T MicroCell Uses Minutes Against Your Plan
3G MicroCell calls are billed based on the call origination location. If the call starts on a 3G MicroCell, the call is billed based on your calling plan. Yes International charges apply Prepaid subscribers can utilize the AT&T 3G MicroCell, provided they are on the Approved User list but they cannot add the Unlimited Minute Feature. Many customers have been lucky enough to get preferential treatment. Here is how to get a free femtocell from AT&T
.
