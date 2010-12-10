Friday, December 10, 2010

Free 3G on Kindle & Nook Ebook Readers

No AT&T Monthly Data Plans Required
Its actually worthing paying a little extra for the Kindle 3G or Nook 3G when the Kindle WiFi & Nook WiFi are priced about $50 less than the 3G. The Kindle & Nook 3G (Free 3G + Wi-Fi) is the easiest option because there is no wireless monthly data plan fee from AT&T to use their 3G network.  Each ebook reader has a built-in free 3G connectivity which uses the same cell phone towers & there are no monthly fees or commitments. Amazon & Barnes & Noble subsidizes AT&T's 3G service while you are traveling and you can also use your WiFi at home and don't have a 3G signal. 3G enables you to download books anytime without having to find a Wi-Fi hotspot connection. With wireless coverage in over 100 countries and territories, Kindle 3G is a great option for travelers.

